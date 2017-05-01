4G LTE Tariffs in Europe: key trends in Q1 2017

We have compared the average monthly subscription charges and download speeds offered by mobile broadband providers across the EU-28, Norway and Switzerland. All prices are quoted in US dollars at PPP (purchasing power parity) rates to allow for easier comparison.
Note: from this quarter, we only include monthly 4G LTE tariffs that offer at least 1GB data allowance. We also assigned 600GB data cap to ‘unlimited’ data tariffs to be able to include them in our calculations.
In Q1 2017, the average monthly charge for residential 4G LTE services varied from $60 in Malta to $25 in Belgium.
Figure 1. Average residential 4G LTE monthly tariff in PPP$, Q1 2017
In some cases, the lower average monthly charge reflects the lower average usage allowance, and vice versa (Figure 2). However, countries such as Switzerland and Denmark stand out as being at the high end of data allowances and the low end of monthly charges, in other words providing the best value for money to subscribers. This is reflected in the average cost per GB of data in these countries being among the lowest in Europe (Figure 3). At the same time, 4G subscribers in Germany, Spain, Slovakia for example are paying high monthly charges for minimal data caps.
Figure 2. Average monthly data allowance, residential 4G LTE tariffs, Q1 2017
It could be argued that 4G LTE subscribers in Denmark as well as Estonia, Latvia, Austria and especially Finland are offered monthly data volumes comparable to those used by an average subscriber of a fixed broadband package.
Figure 3. Average cost per GB of data in PPP$, Q1 2017
Another aspect which complicates comparing mobile broadband services between countries and against fixed broadband services is the fact that some mobile operators do not report data speeds with their specific 4G LTE tariffs. Even when they do, the variability between the theoretical maximum bandwidths and the actual ones is much higher in the case of mobile broadband as opposed to fixed broadband. The actual attainable speeds on 4G LTE networks also vary much more depending on location, even within the same area of town.
Figure 4. Average theoretical downstream speed on residential 4G LTE services, Q1 2017
Nevertheless, Figure 4 shows which countries are investing in higher speed and more advanced 4G networks, including those using the LTE-Advanced technology. It should be noted that Denmark is a special case in this context. The average download speed of 71Mbps refers to the maximum speed that the Danish operators are allowed to market after agreement with the consumer ombudsman. In fact, in Q1 2017 TDC’s theoretical maximum speed was 412Mbps, and 900Mbps around Tivoli in Copenhagen.
There will be exceptions at a country level but when comparing the economies of Eastern and Western Europe in a more generalised fashion, Western Europe comes out on top both in terms of the average data allowance and average monthly tariff on 4G LTE networks.
Among the strongest Western economies, there is a stark contrast between, for example, Sweden and The Netherlands and the other selected five countries when it comes to average 4G data volumes offered to residential customers (Figure 5).
Figure 5. Tariff benchmarks for residential 4G LTE services in six major European economies, Q1 2017
To compare what price on average a residential customer would pay for unlimited monthly 4G LTE data in various European markets, we selected the countries which offered such 4G LTE tariffs. We excluded the tariffs which come with a tablet as the monthly device cost would distort the picture.
In Q1 2017, the differentials remained as high as in the previous quarters. The entry level unlimited data tariffs in the countries at the high end of the spectrum were more than twice as high as those at the low end. The entry level tariff with unlimited 4G data in Austria was $23 PPP while in Slovenia it was $51 PPP (Figure 6).
Figure 6. Entry level monthly charge for unlimited data on residential 4G LTE tariffs, Q1 2017 (tariffs with tablets excluded)
Comparing countries by using the average cost of mobile broadband subscriptions is a straightforward idea but the variation in entry level versus median and average costs can be significant. To help provide an easy way of comparing directly we have taken the $PPP data on entry level, median and average tariffs, produced rankings and then compared the variance (Table 1).
Table 1. Country scorecard by residential 4G LTE tariffs, Q1 2017
We have included a ‘variance’ column to indicate how the different ranks for the different metrics are spread. We see that the wide spread in Portugal and Spain for example is represented by high variance. At the other end of the variance scale countries like Italy or Lithuania rank rather consistently.
The mobile tariff database covers nearly 2,000 tariffs from all major mobile broadband providers from EU-28, Norway and Switzerland. In total, we provide data on 88 operators from 30 countries. We track a representative sample of tariffs offered by each operator, making sure we include the top end, the entry level and the medium level tariffs, which results in a broad range of prices and data allowances.
We use this data to report on pan-European trends in tariffs and bandwidths offered. We also report on regional trends and variations across countries. The data can also be used to track changes in the tariffs offered by individual operators.
We track mobile broadband tariffs provided over 4G LTE and LTE-Advanced technologies. For the sake of brevity, we are referring to both of them as ‘4G LTE’ or sometimes ‘4G’.
We record 4G LTE and LTE Advanced tariffs which are offered either bundled with a device (a tablet, a router or a dongle) or marketed as sim-only. We currently track only monthly tariffs, rather than daily, weekly or pay as you go, and exclude tariffs offered with smartphones.
We report both business and residential mobile broadband tariffs. The analysis in this report for Q3 2016 is based on 1255 residential and 822 business tariffs.
To allow for comparison between countries with different living standards, this report refers to the tariffs in $ PPP (purchasing power parity). The data on PPP conversion rates is provided by the World Bank. The tariffs in our database are also available in local currencies, USD, EUR and GBP.
This analysis is intended as a general indicator of the trends in 4G LTE service pricing across Europe. There are several additional variables that complicate the process of making a direct comparison of mobile broadband tariffs. They need to be taken into account when making a more in-depth analysis:
Access to the full version of this report, including the analysis of business tariffs, and our latest tariff database featuring some 2,000 mobile broadband services from 30 European countries are available to subscribers of Point Topic’s Mobile Broadband Tariffs service. To find out more, please telephone +44 (0)20 3301 3303 or e-mail simona@point-topic.com