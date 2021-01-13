Belgium broadband market: availability, take-up, and pricing

Point Topic has published the latest Belgium broadband market data In this free report, we provide an overview of the broadband market in Belgium up to Q2 2020.

Broadband take-up in Belgium

At the end of Q2 2020, there were 4.63 million fixed broadband subscribers in Belgium. The annual growth rate stood at 2.13%, while population penetration had reached 41.3%.

Figure 1: Broadband subscriber numbers, growth and penetration in Belgium to Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Belgium broadband subscriber growth in the regional context

The annual growth of Belgian fixed broadband market in Q2 2020 was just below the regional average of 2.26%. Given that penetration of fixed broadband in the country is already high and 5G is underway, a slowdown in the fixed broadband take-up growth is expected in the coming years.

Table 1. Growth of fixed broadband subscribers in Belgium vs regional growth (Q2 2020). Source: Point Topic.





Belgium ISP market shares

Belgacom and Telenet are the two largest ISPs in Belgium, with market shares of 44.8% and 36.2% respectively (Q2 2020). Brutele is another significantly sized operator with a market share of 10.3%.

Figure 2. Belgium ISP market shares, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Broadband coverage in Belgium

VDSL and Cable / Docsis technologies are almost as broadly available in Belgium as DSL, while FTTP is in the nascent stages.

Table 2. Evolution of fixed broadband coverage in Belgium, % of households. Source: Point Topic.

There is still a lot of headroom in the VDSL market in Belgium but new subscribers would have to be lured mostly from cable broadband providers, as the overall fixed broadband market is reaching saturation, with household penetration standing at 93% as of end-2018.

Figure 3. Evolution of VDSL broadband subscriptions and availability in Belgium (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Figure 4. Evolution of fixed broadband subscriptions and availability in Belgium (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Broadband pricing and speed trends in Belgium

Driven by high availability and take-up of NGA broadband connections (cable and VDSL), the average bandwidth in Belgium has doubled between 2013 and 2019. This hasn’t affected the average price of fixed broadband which hovers around 45 Euros a month.

Figure 5. Evolution of residential fixed broadband subscription and downstream speed in Belgium, 2013-2019. (Residential standalone broadband tariffs). Source: Point Topic.

Having said that, broadband tariffs vary significantly depending on the technology and downstream bandwidth.

Figure 6. Residential standalone broadband tariffs by technology, Belgium, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Figure 7. Residential bundled broadband tariffs by technology, Belgium, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

