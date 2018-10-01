Broadband and the new build homes market – expectations met and missed

Fibre deemed “a crucial service”

Fibre has become a “critical service” for residential developers as the UK’s home construction industry finally embraces full fibre ultrafast broadband provision.

Developers and broadband network providers are increasingly working together to deploy high-speed broadband to an increasing number of new build homes. This is through framework agreements, improved processes including those for rebate claims, and better understanding and education in the methods of fibre deployment. A variety of business models have appeared in the market ranging from wholesale, closed networks, full utilities provision to those focusing on Build to Rent or the Private Rental Sector.

With a Government target to construct 300,000 new homes per year on average in England, the market for new build broadband provision is growing. Order books for existing providers are healthy and new players specifically focused on the new build broadband sector are emerging.

UK Government policy setting is firmly tying high-speed broadband provision to new build homes as evidenced through a number of recent announcements and reports. These include the Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review, the Housing White Paper, the National Planning Policy Framework, and the National Infrastructure Commission’s National Infrastructure Assessment.

Current market and expected demand

For new build homes being sold today the full fibre situation is rather patchy. On 5 March 2018 Thinkbroadband published data on the broadband situation for new properties in the UK which suggested that as little as one in five were coming onto the market without access to superfast broadband.

The research showed that levels of FTTP coverage for new builds in January 2018 stood at 35.5 per cent. It was also clear that the situation was highly variable with some new build estates where premises were built in 2016 still awaiting a VDSL2 cabinet going live, while other premises built in late 2017 were going live with full fibre.

Later analysis published in August 2018 covering new homes built in January to April 2018 showed that while full fibre availability was improving running at 47.18 per cent the overall availability of superfast broadband (+30Mbps) in 2018 remained low at 80.9 per cent.

Further data published on 12 October 2018 shows an improvement May to July 2018, with full fibre available in 54.78 per cent of new build premises and superfast broadband (+30Mbps) rising to 84.6 per cent. Figure 1 shows the updated Thinkbroadband data.

Figure 1: New premises broadband connections 2016-2018, updated 12 October 2018

Area % fibre based

VDSL2 or

FTTP or

Cable % superfast

30 Mbps or faster % Ultrafast

100 Mbps or faster % Full Fibre

and

Openreach FTTP % Under 2 Mbps download % Below USO

10 Mbps download

1 Mbps upload UK 2018

78,243 premises 86.7% 84.6% 57.1% 54.78%

49.71% 4.48% 0.6% UK 2017

145,088 premises 88.5% 86.9% 43.9% 38.40%

29.38% 5.20% 0.4% UK 2016

171,783 premises 89% 87.7% 38% 29.97%

18.98% 3.54% 0.3%

Source: Thinkbroadband

Issues remain, however including those around ensuring quality, building designs that aid rather than hinder fibre deployment, and on-time notification of plans in order to ensure day one delivery of broadband services to new residents. For smaller developers issues remain in terms of the at times prohibitive costs to bring broadband to small scale developments of 30 or fewer homes.

Trade association links and framework agreements

A number of infrastructure suppliers have been forging links with trade associations. GTC and Virgin Media are both members of the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for example. This helps them to “have conversations” with the home building industry.

Several framework agreements between infrastructure providers and developers have been announced over the past two years to help manage process, a selection is shown in Figure 2. A framework agreement means an infrastructure supplier knows what a developer is building over next two to three years and so knows the capacity required. This can be a key differentiator for a developer.

Figure 2: Selected infrastructure/developer agreements and partnerships

Infrastructure provider Agreements Grain Connect Various including Barratt Homes’ brand David Wilson Homes, Stewart Milne Group, Storey Homes GTC/OFNL Trade association Home Builders Federation Hyperoptic Over 100 in place including Crest Nicholson, Galliard Homes, Redrow Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Urban Splash, NU Living Openreach 30 agreements in place as of May 2018 including Bewley Homes, Bovis Homes, Galliard Homes, Redrow Homes and Home Builders Federation Virgin Media Various including Bloor Homes, Redrow Homes and trade associations including Home Builders Federation and Scottish Property Federation

Source: infrastructure provider announcements

Forums, portals and account management

Infrastructure providers are engaging with developers in a number of other ways. Hyperoptic has increased developer engagement significantly over the past four years and the operator now works with nearly 130 across a wide spectrum of specialisms– establishing relationships with freeholders, property managers, developers and councils. In this regard it treats every building and development as a separate project to ensure quality of design and installation. The operator and service provider has a property website that includes customer testimonials and a developer’s guide for download, together with case studies and the usual contact/company information.

Openreach meets quarterly with home building companies in its Developers’ Service Forum. The forum looks at developments, for example the move to connectorised plug and play systems, the importance of registering new build sites on time, and generally at ways in which processes can work more efficiently. It also runs an awards event each year for developers – for example who put in the most fibre, who is most innovative – as well as networking events. Openreach revamped its portal in November 2016 and three years ago started an account management system for developers with each manager working with two to five developers.

Virgin Media has also invested in making its engagement programme and processes smoother. It has a developers’ platform on which to register new sites. In addition to its field-based team, Virgin Media has a business development team covering issues related to the sector, attending forums and running its own events. The operator also advertises its services to developers through trade shows and HBF events.

Developing UK Government policy

The UK Government has made a number of recent announcements that will affect broadband provision in the new build homes market.

Figure 3: Summary of recent Government announcements affecting the new build market

Date published Government department/body Policy document 24 July 2018 MHCLG National Planning Policy Framework 23 July 2018 DCMS Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review 10 July 2018 National Infrastructure Commission National Infrastructure Assessment 23 May 2018 MHCLG Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government single departmental plan

Source: various

On 10 July 2018 the National Infrastructure Commission released its first National Infrastructure Assessment setting out its plan of action for the country’s infrastructure over the next 10 to 30 years. This calls on the Government to set out a nationwide full fibre connectivity plan by spring 2019. The Commission is supportive of infrastructure competition and made a number of recommendations. In terms of new build, the significant recommendation is putting digital infrastructure on an equal footing with other utilities by 2019.

In March 2018 the Government published its draft National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) for consultation. While this aimed to help councils encourage developers to provide FTTP connections to existing and new developments, it did not give them powers to hold developers to account, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

On 24 July 2018 the MHCLG published its revised National Planning Policy Framework which includes provisions for local authorities to have to make planning policies and decisions which “support the expansion of electronic communications networks”, and should “prioritise full fibre connections to existing and new developments”. The Framework is an update to the 2012 framework and will be followed by planning practical guidance updated where necessary to reflect the changes.

Chapter 10 is specific on new build provision. The new rules will also make it easier for councils to challenge poor quality and unattractive development, and give communities a greater voice about how developments should look and feel. The new rules will see 85 of the proposals set out in the earlier Housing White Paper and the Budget, implemented.

The Government’s Housing White Paper released in February 2017 highlighted the importance of digital infrastructure and its commitment to achieving full fibre connectivity. On the 5 March 2018, the Government published a summary of the consultation responses and its view on the way forward. As part of the white paper, it also consulted on changes to planning policy and legislation in relation to planning for housing, sustainable development and the environment.

Further policy work affecting the new build broadband market lies in the publication on 23 July 2018 by DCMS of its Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review (FTIR). The strategy sets out a package of policy measures that the Government will take forward in the short-term. DCMS says it will shortly publish consultations on legislative changes to streamline wayleaves and mandate fibre in new builds. By removing barriers to deployment it says it can help the industry reach peak build rates more quickly, particularly through a more streamlined wayleave process, ensuring new build connectivity and a uniform approach to civil works.

The report refers to work being carried out by the DCMS’ Barrier Busting Task Force to investigate and tackle barriers to the deployment of digital infrastructure. This includes a focus on new build connectivity, building on the voluntary agreements some operators have with the HBF to ensure full fibre connections for new developments.

