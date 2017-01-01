Business broadband tariffs – Q4 2016

Global tariff benchmarks for business broadband services The report looks at the cost of business broadband services across different access technologies and at the price and speed variations by global regions in Q4 2016.

Global business broadband tariffs

This quarter the average monthly charge for standalone business services increased slightly to $201, compared to $197 in the previous quarter. This change came along with the notable boost to the average bandwidth provided to business customers. It has gone up from 82Mbps in the previous quarter to 94Mbps in Q4 2016 (+15%). This trend was caused by significant increase in the average bandwidth of cable and fibre based business services. In the case of cable, it has gone up from 124Mbps in Q3 2016 to 138Mbps in Q4 2016 (+11%). For fibre connections, the average download speed has increased from 134Mbps to 155Mbps (+16%).

In terms of average monthly cost, fibre and copper tariffs increased slightly in Q4 2016, while the average monthly tariff of cable broadband packages has dropped from $106 in Q3 2016 to $102 in Q4 2016. The average monthly tariff of copper services continued to increase despite this legacy technology seeing falling take-up figures. (See our Global Broadband Statistics product for more details).

At the end of Q4 2016, the average global cost per Mbps for business broadband packages dropped slightly and was $2.13. The average cost per Mbps on copper networks went up slightly from $13.46 in Q3 2016 to $13.66 in Q4 2016, while the same indicator on fibre and copper networks was lower in Q4 2016 compared to the previous quarter.

Regional business broadband tariffs and bandwidths

The lowest priced business tariffs were offered in Europe and the Americas. Although being the most expensive market, Asia-Pacific offered the highest average speeds which further increased in Q4 2016 and stood at 490Mbps, compared to 304Mbps in Q3 2016 (+61%).

