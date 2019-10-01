Fixed broadband tariffs in Q3 2019

Broadband tariff benchmarks for residential and business broadband services We have compared broadband tariffs across different technologies in Q2 2019, looking at price and speed variations in various parts of the world.

Residential broadband packages

In Q3 2019, the average monthly charge for fibre connections fell by $1 PPP (1%) while the price of cable went up by $2 PPP (2.5%). The average subscription of copper based broadband remained unchanged compared to the previous quarter. The average monthly charge for residential broadband services overall also stood stable at $91 PPP.

The average bandwidth provided to residential subscribers increased by nearly 3% compared to Q2 2019. The boost was caused by the increase in bandwidth provided over cable networks. In Q3 2019, the average download speeds over cable increased by 13%, with DOCSIS3.1 rollouts playing a role. In the same period, the average download speeds over fibre dropped slightly from 292Mbps to 290Mbps.

In Q3 2019, the combined average cost per Mbps on broadband packages provided over the three technologies remained almost unchanged – it dropped slightly from $0.42 in Q2 2019 to $0.41 in Q3 2019. At the same time, the average cost per Mbps over copper increased by 2%, while it dropped by 11% for cable and stayed unchanged for fibre. In In terms of the cost per Mbps copper remains the most expensive technology.

Business broadband packages

In Q3 2019, the average monthly charge for standalone business broadband was $209, unchanged from the previous quarter. The average monthly charge went up by 5% for cable and by 3% for copper but dropped by 2% for fibre.

At the same time, the combined average bandwidth grew by 3% and stood at 187Mbps. This was mainly caused by the 6% boost in the average speed over cable connections, while the same indicator for fibre went down by less than 1%. Copper maintained the same average download speed of 10Mbps compared to the previous quarter.

At the end of Q3 2019, the average combined cost per Mbps for business broadband packages dropped by 3% and stood at $1.11. Copper connections became more expensive by 3% while the average cost per Mbps of fibre and cable connections went down by 1% and 2% respectively in comparison to Q2 2019.

Regional tariffs and bandwidths

In this section, we have compared the average subscription charges and corresponding bandwidths in different regions across the world. All prices are quoted in international US dollars at PPP rates to allow direct comparison between regions.

Residential broadband packages

Asia-Pacific retained its dominant position in terms of average bandwidth as operators in the region continue to push fibre services. In Q3 2019, the average bandwidth in this region was 468Mbps. North America, where DOCSIS3.0, DOCSIS3.1 and FTTH/P rollouts are ongoing, followed with 297Mbps. Western Europe and Southeast Asia were not far off with 276Mbps and 273Mbps respectively, as deployments of VDSL, G.fast and FTTH/P continued.

Middle East and Africa, where operators are focusing on mobile markets and technologies, had the lowest average fixed broadband download speed at 56Mbps. Due to the limited supply of fixed broadband, it was also the most expensive region. With still relatively low fixed broadband penetration, Latin America followed as the second most expensive market offering the second lowest average bandwidth at 106Mbps.



Business broadband packages

In Q3 2019, the lowest priced business tariffs were offered in Western Europe and North America. While being the fourth most expensive market, Asia-Pacific offered the highest average download speeds at 399Mbps with an average cost per Mbps of $1.08. In comparison, in Western Europe and North America the average cost per Mbps stood at $0.43 and $0.62 respectively, with the average bandwidth being 278Mbps in the former and 245Mbps in the latter.

APPENDIX: Background to the methodology

Introduction

To more directly represent the operator tariffs we collate, we have consolidated the tariff benchmark spreadsheets into a single file. This is available to subscribers to the Broadband Operators and Tariffs service – click here to access the full file.

A current data set of tariffs can be downloaded from our Broadband Operators and Tariffs service website at any time, and users can conduct their own analysis using this data.

If there is a particular element that you cannot find and you wish to have available please contact us on tariffs@point-topic.com.

Coverage and methodology

The monthly rental prices have been analysed in terms of local currency and equivalent USD costs.

As of Q1 2007, a full set of tariff information is available for download as part of Point Topic’s Broadband Operators and Tariffs Service. The data set contains the most up-to-date tariff information including such details as monthly rental, connection speed, equipment cost and service features. In Q1 2007, Point Topic began providing end of quarter tariff updates from the database, which clients may use for their own historical analysis. These are now incorporated into our benchmark report and are published simultaneously.

Entries within tariff data sets which do not have both a downstream speed and a monthly rental listed have been excluded from this analysis.

The PPP rates used are published annually by the World Bank for a selection of countries and are readily available to the public free of charge. Those PPP rates are published at the beginning of each year are used throughout the year and hence any quarterly changes in PPP rates are not taken into account during the analysis. Some retrospective adjustments to PPP rates were made during the period 2000–2010. All PPP rates during this period were updated accordingly.

Price comparison issues

This analysis is intended as a general indicator of the trends in pricing in major broadband countries. There are several additional variables that complicate the process of making a direct comparison of broadband prices. These need to be taken into account when making a more in-depth analysis:

ISP charges : Some operators include ISP charges in their monthly rental, whereas others do not and charge an additional cost. This is evident in the case of Yahoo Japan, where a separate ISP charge is billed to the customer. In instances where this clearly occurs, Point Topic includes the charge in the monthly rental.

: Some operators include ISP charges in their monthly rental, whereas others do not and charge an additional cost. This is evident in the case of Yahoo Japan, where a separate ISP charge is billed to the customer. In instances where this clearly occurs, Point Topic includes the charge in the monthly rental. Bundling: With the continuous competition in service price, ISPs are focusing on bundling value-added services in order to increase revenue. Since Q1 2007, an integrated tariff database file containing bundled services information is available as part of the Broadband Operators and Tariffs service. This allows a comprehensive analysis of bundled services and pricing which we introduced here for the first time in Q1 2007.

With the continuous competition in service price, ISPs are focusing on bundling value-added services in order to increase revenue. Since Q1 2007, an integrated tariff database file containing bundled services information is available as part of the Broadband Operators and Tariffs service. This allows a comprehensive analysis of bundled services and pricing which we introduced here for the first time in Q1 2007. Tax charges: Sales taxes (such as value-added tax) are also included in the residential monthly rental by most operators, although this is not the case in North America where telecommunications taxes are charged on top of the monthly rental. There would be a slight difference in the rankings if tax costs were included in the quoted monthly rentals of North American operators.

Sales taxes (such as value-added tax) are also included in the residential monthly rental by most operators, although this is not the case in North America where telecommunications taxes are charged on top of the monthly rental. There would be a slight difference in the rankings if tax costs were included in the quoted monthly rentals of North American operators. Time limits: Many operators worldwide have begun introducing broadband packages that restrict the time spent online without additional charges. For a monthly flat rate, customers can enjoy ‘free’ broadband access at particular times of the day/night, or for a certain number of hours per month. Any time spent beyond that limit is charged at an hourly rate.

Many operators worldwide have begun introducing broadband packages that restrict the time spent online without additional charges. For a monthly flat rate, customers can enjoy ‘free’ broadband access at particular times of the day/night, or for a certain number of hours per month. Any time spent beyond that limit is charged at an hourly rate. Download limits: Some operators offer entry level services with data volume limits. In most cases, these limits are generous enough so as not to affect light or medium users. Point Topic includes this type of service as a reasonable entry level service, since it does not involve adding a usage charge to the monthly cost for the typical user.

