Fixed broadband tariffs in Q4 2020: fibre drives bandwidth increase and price drop

Broadband tariff benchmarks for residential and business broadband services. We have compared broadband tariffs across different technologies in Q4 2020, looking at price and speed variations in various parts of the world.

1 Introduction

Point Topic tracks the changes in the standalone and bundled broadband tariffs provided by operators across the globe every quarter. This report presents the latest tariff benchmarks at the end of December 2020.

The data is collated within Point Topic’s Broadband Operators and Tariffs subscription service. Our analysts have reviewed and interpreted this data to show pricing trends by region, country and technology.

We provide access to the raw data, as well as charts and tables for the tariffs offered. For more details see the Appendix.

2 What we measure

The tariff database covers all major fixed broadband operators across the globe. In total, we track over 300 operators from more than 90 countries across the world.

We use this data to report on global trends in tariffs and bandwidths offered. We also report on regional trends and variations across countries. The data can also be used to track changes in the tariffs offered by individual operators.

Standalone and bundled

We report tariffs where broadband is offered as the only service (standalone) and tariffs where broadband is offered with other services such as TV and telephony (bundled).

Residential and business

We report both business and residential broadband tariffs.

Technologies

Within this report we look at differences between the three major fixed broadband technologies – copper, cable and fibre. The full tariff database also includes some wireless and mobile broadband tariffs.

Changes to reporting

We have now excluded all tariffs which report a monthly subscription charge higher than $5,000 (PPP) or which report no monthly subscription charge.

We have now excluded all VDSL tariffs from the DSL category and included them in the fibre category instead.

These changes do not affect the full tariff database, only Point Topic’s reporting of the tariffs.

For more details on methodology see the Appendix.

NOTE: From the end of 2019, we collect and analyse tariffs every second quarter rather than quarterly.

3 Global tariffs and bandwidths

We have compared the average subscription charges and corresponding bandwidths for different broadband technologies across the world. All prices are quoted in US dollars at PPP (purchasing power parity) rates to allow easier comparison.

3.1 Residential broadband packages

The last six months of 2020 saw a further drop in the average price of fibre based residential broadband tariffs, along with significant increase in the average bandwidth. The latter has also grown almost as much on cable broadband tariffs.

In Q4 2020, the average monthly charge for fibre connections decreased by 6.2%, compared to Q2 2020. At the same time, the price of cable broadband dropped by 1.2% and the average subscription of copper-based broadband services increased by 20%. Driven by the lower cost of fibre, the average monthly charge for residential broadband services fell by 2.2% and stood at $89 PPP.

The average downstream bandwidth provided to residential subscribers has gone up by 14.5% in Q4 2020, compared to Q2 2020. The boost was caused by the increase in bandwidth provided over cable and fibre networks. In Q4 2020, the average download speeds over cable increased by 15.1%, as more DOCSIS3.1 tariffs with gigabit speeds have become available. In the same period, the average download speeds over fibre grew by 16.7%, compared to Q2 2020. We have recorded 335 residential gigabit tariffs (with bandwidth of at least 900Mbps) in Q4 2020, compared to 290 in Q2 2020.

In Q4 2020, the combined average cost per Mbps on broadband packages provided over the three technologies dropped by 15.2% to $0.28 (PPP). The drop was caused by decrease in the average cost per Mbps of cable and fibre, by -14.8% and -20% respectively. In terms of the cost per Mbps, copper remains by far the most expensive technology at $7.44 PPP, up by 16.4% since Q2 2020.

3.2 Business broadband packages

In terms of changes in the average cost of business broadband as well as average bandwidth, increase in fibre speeds have had the largest effect.

In Q4 2020, the combined average download bandwidth grew by 33.3% and stood at 288Mbps. This was caused by the boost in the average speed over cable and especially fibre, 9% and 38.6% respectively. Copper maintained largely the same average download speed compared to the previous quarter.

At the same time, the average combined cost per Mbps for business broadband packages dropped by 25.5% and stood at $0.73 PPP. This significant fall was caused to a large extent by fibre broadband connections becoming much cheaper. In comparison with Q2 2020, the average cost per Mbps of fibre connections dropped by 28.9% while the cost of cable went down by 9.3%. Copper connections became cheaper by 14.2% but less than one fifth of tariffs offered to businesses were using this platform.

4. Regional tariffs and bandwidths

In this section, we have compared the average subscription charges and corresponding bandwidths in different regions across the world. All prices are quoted in international US dollars at PPP rates to allow direct comparison between regions.

4.1 Residential broadband packages

For many quarters now, Asia-Pacific has retained its dominant position in terms of average bandwidth as operators in the region continue to push fibre services. In Q4 2020, the average bandwidth in this region was 856Mbps, up from 657Mbps in Q2 2020. Southeast Asia and North America followed with 371Mbps and 359Mbps respectively, up from 341Mbps and 307Mbps in Q2 2020, as deployments of FTTH/P/B and ultrafast cable broadband continued.

Middle East and Africa, where operators are focusing on mobile markets and technologies, had the lowest average fixed broadband download speed at 92Mbps, albeit it was up from 63Mbps six months ago. Due to the limited supply of fixed broadband, it also remained the most expensive region. With still relatively low fixed broadband penetration, Latin America followed as the second most expensive market offering the second lowest average bandwidth at 159Mbps, up from 131Mbps in Q2 2020. Compared to Q2 2020, the cost per Mbps of residential broadband has gone down in all regions except for Western Europe which saw a slight decrease in the average downstream bandwidth.

4.2 Business broadband packages

In Q4 2020, the lowest priced average monthly tariffs were offered to businesses in Western Europe and North America. Also, Western Europe overtook Asia-Pacific by the highest average download speed at 437Mbps, offering the best value for money on business broadband.

Compared to Q2 2020, the cost per Mbps has dropped in all regions except for South and East Asia. The average bandwidth increase everywhere apart from Asia-Pacific.

Get access to the full data