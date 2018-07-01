Gfast, FTTP and cable in the UK – deployment as of May 2018

The networks are expanding rapidly as competition in the ultrafast sector hots up. The increasing number of operators in the market, some retail, some wholesale but all keen to establish their own footprints and monetise their assets.

The map above is already out of date as Openreach start to ramp up the rate of Gfast deployment, regular updates from ThinkPoint allow us to keep up to speed with all the operators and technologies present in the UK market today, and tomorrow.

The combination of data from Point Topic and thinkbroadband allows us to establish the cable footprint with a high degree of accuracy too. We track tests and ongoing work to help you understand the spread of the DOCSIS networks and the potential impact of Project Lightning. Having access to the most recent and most accurate data inputs and analysis means our models and inputs for costing and business models in essential for any players in the market.

This applies across sectors and across the country as governments, national and local, struggle to keep up with the rapidly evolving picture of supply, demand and societal impact.

Early stage Openreach ultrafast in the UK – overbuild and impacts

Making a business case for broadband and in particular deciding which technologies are likely to prosper and where they may benefit from, or be negatively affected by, subsidy is important for the success and impact of any deployment.

Existing competition, overbuild and expected deployments and technologies are vital inputs, often expected and even mandated in the various processes in play to maximise the spread of next generation broadband solutions. The take-up picture, by technology and operator

