Greece broadband market: availability, take-up, and pricing

Point Topic has published the latest Greece broadband market data In this free report, we provide an overview of the broadband market in Greece up to Q2 2020.

Broadband take-up in Greece

There were 4.2 million fixed broadband subscribers in Greece at the end of Q2 2020. The annual growth rate stood at 4.4%, while population penetration reached 35.9%.

Figure 1: Broadband subscriber numbers, growth and penetration in Greece. Source: Point Topic.

Greece broadband subscriber growth in the regional context

The annual growth of the Greek fixed broadband market in Q2 2020 was higher than its regional average of 2.26% (Table 1). The penetration of fixed broadband in the country is already high, so growth in the fixed broadband take-up is expected to slow down.

Table 1. Growth of fixed broadband subscribers in Greece in the context of regional growth (Q2 2020). Source: Point Topic.





Greece ISP market shares

The fixed broadband market in the country is dominated by the incumbent Cosmote with a 49.6% market share. The other large fixed broadband providers are Vodafone with a 22.7% share and Forthnet with a 13.2% share (Q2 2020).

Figure 2. Greece ISP market shares, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Broadband coverage in Greece

VDSL is the most widely available NGA[1] broadband technology in Greece, while FTTP is being deployed slowly. There are no cable networks in the country.

Table 2. Evolution of fixed broadband coverage in Greece, % of households. Source: Point Topic.

There is still a lot of potential for VDSL based broadband subscriber growth in Greece. However, with overall fixed broadband penetration among households already standing at 93% as of Q2 2020, the customers will have to be enticed from other technology platforms.

Figure 3. Change in VDSL take-up and availability in Greece (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Figure 4. Evolution of fixed broadband subscriptions and availability in Greece (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Broadband pricing and speed trends in Greece

Given the lack of FTTP and Docsis infrastructure and tariffs, the average download speed in Greece was a modest 77Mbps in 2020. Between 2012 and 2020, the average monthly price of fixed broadband has risen by 46%.

Figure 5. Evolution of residential fixed broadband subscription and downstream speed in Greece, 2012-2020. (Residential standalone and bundled broadband tariffs). Source: Point Topic.

At the same time, broadband tariffs vary significantly depending on the technology and downstream bandwidth.

Figure 6. Residential standalone broadband tariffs by technology, Greece, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Figure 7. Residential bundled broadband tariffs by technology, Greece, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Get access to the complete latest data

[1] Next generation access