Italy broadband market: availability, take-up, and pricing

Point Topic has published the latest Italy broadband market data In this free report, we provide an overview of the broadband market in Italy up to Q2 2020.

Broadband take-up in Italy

There were 17.7 million fixed broadband subscribers in Italy at the end of Q2 2020. The annual growth rate stood at 2.8%, while population penetration reached 28%.

Figure 1: Broadband subscriber numbers, growth and penetration in Italy to Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Italy broadband subscriber growth in the regional context

The annual growth of the Italian fixed broadband market in Q2 2020 was just above the regional average of 2.26% (Table 1). The penetration of fixed broadband in the country is relatively modest, and the country’s operators are rolling out fibre broadband as well as satellite services targeting rural areas, so growth in the fixed broadband take-up is expected to continue. Having said that, the launch of 5G broadband may eat into the fixed broadband providers’ customer numbers.

Table 1. Growth of fixed broadband subscribers in Italy in the context of regional growth (Q2 2020). Source: Point Topic.

Italy ISP market shares

The incumbent TIM has the largest share of the fixed broadband market at 42.4%. Vodafone, Fastweb and Wind are the other significant market players with market shares of 16.6%, 15.2% and 13.9% respectively (Q2 2020).

Figure 2. Italy ISP market shares, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Broadband coverage in Italy

VDSL is the most widely available NGA[1] broadband technology in Italy, while FTTP is also gaining ground slowly, with all major providers investing in the infrastructure. There is no cable/Docsis 3 infrastructure in Italy.

Table 2. Evolution of fixed broadband coverage in Italy, % of households. Source: Point Topic.

There is still a lot of headroom for subscriber growth in the VDSL and FTTP segments and for providers of other broadband technologies, with overall fixed broadband penetration among households standing at merely 72% as of Q2 2020.

Figure 3. Change in FTTP take-up and availability in Italy (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Figure 4. Evolution of VDSL broadband subscriptions and availability in Italy (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Broadband pricing and speed trends in Italy

Driven by increasing availability of gigabit broadband tariffs, especially on FTTP, the average download speed in Italy has increased more than 20 times between 2012 and 2020. Over the same period, the average monthly price of fixed broadband has come down by 16%.

Figure 5. Evolution of residential fixed broadband subscription and downstream speed in Italy, 2012-2020. (Residential standalone and bundled broadband tariffs). Source: Point Topic.

At the same time, broadband tariffs vary significantly depending on the technology and downstream bandwidth.

Figure 6. Residential standalone broadband tariffs by technology, Italy, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Figure 7. Residential bundled broadband tariffs by technology, Italy, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

[1] Next generation access