Openreach’s new OSA product – filling a hole in the backhaul business

Openreach’s latest Optical Spectrum Access Filter Connect product (FSP3000 & XG210) was launched on 18 July 2018, providing enhanced features such as greater flexibly on optical filters, ability to cope better with high temperatures in street cabinets, and provision of synchronisation/timing across the network for mobile applications. It updates the first version released to customers back in April 2018, and is described by Openreach as the UK’s first high-bandwidth managed service that allows communications providers to operate private data connections for broadband backhaul using ‘virtual dark fibre’.
OSA Filter Connect forms part of Openreach’s Optical Spectrum Services portfolio and offers a solution under which communications providers can connect their own active equipment alongside Openreach’s managed wavelengths on a common OSA bearer. The OSA equipment enables the stacking of different coloured wavelengths of infrared light to deliver very large payloads of data. Typically these wavelengths can be 10G, 100G and beyond. Essentially OSA Filter Connect extends the channel filter configuration and combines a minimum of one managed wavelength while the other wavelengths are managed by the customer.
There are now two variants of the product – OSA FSP3000 and OSA XG210 – and both are available nationally. The so-called ‘virtual dark fibre product’ provides managed wavelengths of 2.5Gbps, 10Gbps, 100Gbps, is scalable with up to 32 filter ports, and is said to provide an end-to-end fibre route distance of up to 103km.
Openreach says the product is the result of a consultative process with industry to find a means of combining the service assurance and response times of a managed service with the scalability and flexibility sought from dark fibre access. The infrastructure provider has also received input from mobile network operators preparing for the increase in fibre provision required by 5G technology.
According to Chris Bailey, General Manager Commercial for Openreach, the context is growing bandwidth needs and challenged service provider ARPUs. He says there was a market steer for a flexible and configurable Very High Bandwidth (VHB) solution with low incremental scaling costs. Openreach responded by presenting its Filter Connect product concept, of which feedback was largely supportive says Bailey, with clear direction set by the mobile network operator (MNO) community.
Openreach promotes the OSA Filter Connect product on a number of benefits:
The product could be the “next best thing” for communications providers looking to build their own networks but with limited access to dark fibre in much of the country, especially given Ofcom’s aborted mandated dark fibre access product. Point Topic attended Openreach’s briefing on the product and was able to gain some initial responses from interested customers.
