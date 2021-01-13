Poland broadband market: availability, take-up, and pricing

Point Topic has published the latest Poland broadband market data In this free report, we provide an overview of the broadband market in Poland up to Q2 2020.

Broadband take-up in Poland

There were 9.1 million fixed broadband subscribers in Poland at the end of Q2 2020. The annual growth rate stood at 12.3%, while population penetration reached 23.6%.

Figure 1: Broadband subscriber numbers, growth and penetration in Poland to Q2 2020.

Source: Point Topic.

Poland broadband subscriber growth in the regional context

The annual growth of the Polish fixed broadband market in Q2 2020 was the highest compared to all regional averages (Table 1). The penetration of fixed broadband in the country is at the lower end of the scale, so growth in the fixed broadband take-up is expected to continue.

Table 1. Growth of fixed broadband subscribers in Poland in the context of regional growth (Q2 2020). Source: Point Topic.

The fixed broadband market in Poland is highly fragmented, with the incumbent Orange holding only a 29% market share. UPC Poland and Vectra are the other two significant market player with 13.7% and 13% market shares respectively (Q2 2020).

Figure 2. Poland ISP market shares, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Broadband coverage in Poland

Docsis is the most widely available NGA[1] broadband technology in Poland, while FTTP is also growing fast, with all major providers investing in the infrastructure. VDSL coverage meanwhile has been declining as the operators switch to direct fibre.

Table 2. Evolution of fixed broadband coverage in Poland, % of households. Source: Point Topic.

There is still a lot of potential for FTTP, VDSL and Docsis based cable broadband subscriber growth in Poland, with overall fixed broadband penetration among households standing at merely 68% as of Q2 2020.

Figure 3. Change in FTTP take-up and availability in Poland (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Figure 4. Change in VDSL take-up and availability in Poland (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Figure 5. Evolution of cable broadband subscriptions and availability in Poland (% of households). Source: Point Topic.

Broadband pricing and speed trends in Poland

Given the increasing availability of gigabit broadband tariffs, especially on FTTP and Docsis 3.1, the average download speed in Poland increased more than 11 times between 2012 and 2020. Over the same period, the average monthly price of fixed broadband has risen by 44%.

Figure 6. Evolution of residential fixed broadband subscription and downstream speed in Poland, 2012-2020. (Residential standalone and bundled broadband tariffs). Source: Point Topic.

At the same time, broadband tariffs vary significantly depending on the technology and downstream bandwidth.

Figure 7. Residential standalone broadband tariffs by technology, Poland, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Figure 8. Residential bundled broadband tariffs by technology, Poland, Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

Get access to the complete latest data

[1] Next generation access