Research Round-Up of 2020

The COVID-19 epidemic resulted in an unprecedented surge in 2020 in global broadband usage with consumers shifting nearly all aspects of daily life to the home and Internet. In the UK, data consumption has doubled, with Openreach reporting a record-breaking 50k petabytes of data being transmitted over its network in the past year compared with 22k the previous year. The pandemic has created economic challenges for consumers along with operative challenges to fibre deployment by operators, however, there has been growth in the fixed and wireless broadband markets in recent months. Point Topic has published analyses of the global and UK broadband sectors including statistics, tariffs, forecasts and trends throughout 2020 with key findings and their publications listed below.

Global Trends in Fixed and 5G Broadband

Overall, throughout 2020 the average price of fixed fibre-based residential and business broadband tariffs continued to decrease while the average bandwidth increased.

At the close of Q4 2020, the average monthly charge for residential broadband services fell by 4.3% year-on-year and stood at $89 PPP. Compared to Q4 2019 the average download speeds over fibre grew by 34% and stood at 315Mbps.

The average download bandwidth on fibre business packages grew by 40.5% year-on-year and stood at 288Mbps, with the overall average monthly cost decreasing to $212 PPP, an overall yearly decrease of 2.8%.

Some 90 operators have launched 5G globally and more than 300 are investing in the technology and Qualcomm forecasts that by 2025 global 5G connections will be close to 3 billion.

In September 2020 the actual peak download speed in the UK reached 753Mbps, while the average 5G speed was 148Mbps. EE is currently leading in terms of top 5G speeds, however, Three is a strong rival, with O2 coming in at the slowest of the four MNOs.

As UK and European 5G coverage proliferates it provides a logical broadband option in areas where fixed services are lacking, however, the higher costs for the standalone data service may be seen as a barrier to uptake, especially in the UK and Austria.

Figure 1: Annual cost of 5G and comparable fixed broadband services, $PPP. Source: Point Topic

Figure 2 – 5G presence in the UK by provider, November 2020. Source: MNOs.

Figure 3 – Global tariffs and bandwidths Q4 2020, Source: Point Topic

Figure 4 – Global tariffs and bandwidths Q4 2020, Source: Point Topic

UK’s Ultrafast Infrastructure Sees Marked Progress Despite Lockdown and Brexit Hurdles

Gigabit broadband has undoubtedly seen a ramping up in the UK as the big players accelerate FTTP rollout and act on delivering their ambitions. Ofcom reported in December 2020 that full-fibre broadband is available to 5.1 million homes (18%). This is 2.1 million more premises (8 % points) than a year ago and represents the highest year-on-year increase seen so far. Despite the initial setbacks to deployment during the first COVID-19 lockdown of Q2 2020, telecoms engineers were identified as key workers and deployments started to continue at pace in Q3 with Openreach reporting a record run-rate of 40k per week. This trend has continued however, operators will be playing catch-up from March 2021, when the stockpile of FTTP orders will need to be fulfilled once access to premises has eased. Virgin Media also saw a huge increase in coverage as it launched Gig1 services in London, Cardiff and Belfast. It is worth noting that we may be seeing a large shortfall in skilled labour due to the repercussions of Brexit, however, it is too early to feel any significant impact on network deployment and operations.

The Government’s watering down of its 100% to a minimum of 85% nationwide gigabit coverage by 2025 came as no surprise. DCMS launched its new £5bn UK Gigabit Broadband Programme, with £1.2bn earmarked for roll-out over the next four years. However, many independent providers are concerned that key barriers to deployment are still not being addressed especially in rural areas, where larger players continue to dominate with smaller challenger network operators remaining largely unsupported.

The State of Play in the UK

There were 27.1 million fixed broadband lines at the end of Q3 2020, an increase of 93k (0.3%) from the previous quarter, ADSL lines fell by 555k (8.9%) in Q3 2020, cable broadband lines increased by 15k (0.3%) and the number of ‘Other inc. FTTx’ lines (predominantly fibre broadband connections) increased by 633k (4.1%) to reach 16.2 million connections.

Openreach announced in May 2020 their £12 billion investment plan which includes increasing their FTTP network to cover 4.5m premises by the end of March 2021 and closed the year with 4.1m premises passed with a run rate of 42k premises per week with 790k subscribers to their full-fibre service.

In July 2020, Openreach announced its commitment to pass 3.2m premises in the UK's hardest to reach areas (the "final third"); in September they added 67 further Fibre First locations bringing the total to over 560 locations; their first copper stop-sell is now live in Salisbury with further extension plans to 2.2m premises by January 2022.

Virgin Media began rollout of its gigabit-capable DOCSIS 3.1 network in Q4 2019 and by Q2 2020 had upgraded 18% of its UK footprint, by September it had increased this to 45% and had passed 3.7m premises and now has its Gig1 fibre service available across 12 cities. Virgin’s Project Lightning cumulative build reached 2.4 premises at the close of Q3 2020, with their total footprint encompassing 16.1m premises. More than 97% of its 5.4m customer base are on +100Mbps tariffs.

In December, the UK competition regulator launched a full in-depth investigation into the £31bn merger of Virgin Media and O2 announced in May 2020. Virgin has 5.3 million broadband, pay-TV and mobile users, while O2 has 34 million mobile customers and would create a new telecoms heavyweight creating less competition within the market.

CityFibre has been significantly scaling up operations as it announced its £4bn investment programme in late 2019 with an aim of passing 8m premises in 66 locations nationwide; they completed the acquisition of TalkTalk’s full-fibre network supplier FibreNation in March 2020; CityFibre announced 10k new jobs to support expansion; in November 2020, the first phase of its Accelerated Tender Awards Programme (ATAP) concluded with 26 engineering contracts being signed worth £2.5bn and targeting 5m premises by 2025, phase two is underway and will award contracts for the remaining 3m premises; wholesale agreements have proliferated as 10 consumer ISPs joined their ranks including Gigaclear, Zen Internet, Sky, Air Broadband, Highnet and Triangle Networks; they CityFibre have passed around 500,000 premises nationwide with construction underway in over 30 areas.

Independent (AltNet) network providers continue to shake-up the gigabit landscape with just over £1.76bn worth of private funding being announced in the sector from the start of 2019 until September 2020 bringing the total so far to £7.66bn and in April we estimated that 1,223,168 premises passed had been passed by AltNets which, given the right sector conditions could increase to cover 15.7m by the end of 2025.

continue to shake-up the gigabit landscape with just over £1.76bn worth of private funding being announced in the sector from the start of 2019 until September 2020 bringing the total so far to £7.66bn and in April we estimated that 1,223,168 premises passed had been passed by AltNets which, given the right sector conditions could increase to cover 15.7m by the end of 2025.

The Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband programme drew to a close in July 2020 and reached more than 950,000 homes and businesses, covering 95 per cent of the country, with a take-up rate of 67 per cent by 5 October 2020. Scotland’s £579m R100 programme made headway at the close of the year with the Scottish Government finally handing the £384m contract to BT for LOT 1 (northern Scotland and the Highlands).

Superfast Wales Phase 2 programme was extended in July to reach 39,000 rural premises with 1Gbps FTTP; by Q3 2020 the £52.5m contract being delivered by BT Openreach had passed 14,700 premises with 26k due to be reached by March 2021 and a further 13k in remote areas by 2022.

Northern Ireland's £350m Project Stratum which aims to bring gigabit connectivity to 79k premises across the region saw relative newcomer Fibrus secure the procurement for the delivery in November 2020, beating out Openreach; FTTP coverage in the province reached the 50% milestone in September with around 420k premises being passed, the figure is now closer to 70% due to large commercial deployments from Openreach, Virgin Media and Fibrus.

Figure 5 – key investment and expansion Altnet providers 2020

Figure 6 – ISP market shares Q3 2020, Source: Point Topic

