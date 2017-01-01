Residential broadband tariff scorecard by country – Q3 2016

Country rankings by residential broadband tariffs We compare the entry level, median and average residential broadband tariffs in 84 countries. The data includes services offered over copper, cable and fibre networks in Q3 2016.

Comparing countries by using the cost of broadband subscriptions is a straightforward idea but the variation in entry level versus median and average costs can be significant. To help provide an easy way of comparing directly we have taken the PPP data on entry level, median and average tariffs, produced rankings and then compared the variance.

We have included a ‘variance’ column to indicate how the different ranks for the different metrics are spread. So we see that the wide spread in Brazil or India (big differences in entry level, average and median tariffs) is represented by high variance. At the other end of the variance scale countries like Argentina, Japan or Belarus rank rather consistently.

However, it should be noted that this is only one set of metrics measuring one aspect of the broadband markets so it is dangerous to draw conclusions in isolation.

Note: Afghanistan and Lithuania excluded as outliers.

Get access to the full data