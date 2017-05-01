Residential broadband tariff scorecards by country – Q1 2017

Country rankings by residential broadband tariffs and bandwidth We compare the entry level, median and average residential broadband tariffs as well as average download speeds across different countries in Q1 2017.

Ranking countries using the average cost of broadband subscriptions is a straightforward idea but the variation in entry level versus median and average costs can be significant. To help provide an easy way of comparing directly we have taken the PPP data on the entry level, median and average tariffs, produced rankings and then compared the variance.

We have included a ‘variance’ column to indicate how different ranks for the different metrics are spread. So we see that the wide spread in Brazil or India in the chart above (big differences in entry level, average and median tariffs) is represented by high variance. At the other end of the variance scale countries like Argentina, Japan or Belarus rank rather consistently.

However, it should be noted that this is only one set of metrics measuring one aspect of the broadband markets so it is dangerous to draw conclusions in isolation.

We have also ranked countries by the average advertised download speed offered to residential customers. To put this indicator into context, we included a column of average cost per Mbps of bandwidth.



