Residential broadband tariffs – Q3 2016

Global tariff benchmarks for residential broadband services Point Topic compared the cost of residential broadband services across different technologies in Q3 2016, looking at price and speed variations in various parts of the world.

Global broadband tariffs and bandwidths

In Q3 2016, the average monthly charge for residential broadband services was $100, down slightly from $104 in Q2 2016.

At the same time, the average bandwidth provided to residential subscribers continued to climb and was 112Mbps, compared to 104Mbps in Q2 2016. The increase in the average bandwidth was due to continuously increasing average speeds provided over fibre (186Mbps in Q3 2016 compared to 172Mbps in Q2 2016) and cable connections (109Mbps compared to 107Mbps in the previous quarter). This trend will continue, with a significant number of operators accelerating the rollout of FTTH, Docsis 3.1 and G.fast networks and launching Gigabit speeds.

(For more details on the next generation network upgrades see operator profiles which are part of our BOT service).

The drop in the average monthly cost pushed down the average price per megabit further. The average global cost per megabit was $0.89 at the end of Q3 2016, compared to $1.00 recorded at the end of Q2 2016.

Residential broadband tariffs and bandwidths by region

Asia-Pacific has further boosted its dominant position in terms of bandwidth as the operators in the region continue to push FTTH and FTTx services. Western Europe follows as it pushes VDSL and, since recently, G.fast. The region saw its average bandwidth grow further and it was the second cheapest in terms of average monthly broadband tariff. North America was third by average bandwidth as Canadian and to some extent US cable operators upgraded their speeds. Countries of Middle East and Africa continue to be the most expensive broadband markets, not least due to low saturation and fixed broadband being overshadowed by mobile.

Get access to the full data