Residential broadband tariffs – ranking by country in Q4 2020

Country ranking by residential broadband tariffs We have compared the entry level, median and average residential broadband tariffs across different countries in Q4 2020.

Country ranking

In this section, we look at the average monthly tariff for residential broadband services across the world. The average tariffs include copper, cable and fibre broadband services, and cover both standalone and bundled services.

All tariffs are quoted in international US dollars at PPP rates to allow comparisons between countries.

Entry level, median or average?

We are using the three most common comparison aggregations:

The entry level tariff – typically ignores variations in bandwidth caps, time charging, actual bandwidth offered and overall availability of a tariff in the market. Best used to indicate the conditions at the low end of the market and best comparator if you’re looking at the market penetration for broadband overall or a particular technology.

The median tariff – the value in the middle of the count of all values in the set. Can be skewed by unbalanced reporting or data gathering. Useful as a general indication of the country market and for inter market comparisons.

The average tariff – doesn’t represent an amount anyone actually pays, skewed by extremes in price. The best single number for comparing whole country markets when you want to understand the range of options for the consumer.

There is a difference in the relative country performance depending on which metric is used and the variation can be significant.

Here we show the price and country ranking for the metrics explained above for residential services. All prices expressed as international US$ (PPP rates).

The above chart shows entry level, median and average values of all the residential tariffs in the market in a given period. This highlights some of the issues we have outlined above.

The spreads in Japan, Germany, France, Russia and South Korea seem to indicate that it is relatively straightforward to get more bandwidth, at least in terms of cost, even though this may indicate that consumers on entry level tariffs are subsidising those on higher level tariffs. In India, Brazil, China and the United States the differences in price levels of various packages are much more pronounced, not least due to the variation of supply between urban and rural areas.

Looking at the most expensive markets in terms of median tariffs we also see some variation in the entry level and average ones. Upgrading to higher tier tariffs is especially expensive in UAE, Qatar, Bolivia, Afghanistan and Bahrain. This is particularly symptomatic of the African and Middle Eastern countries where the competition is low and mobile broadband is the technology of choice for accessing the internet.

Country ranking tables

Ranking countries using the average cost of broadband subscriptions is a straightforward idea but the variation in entry level versus median and average costs can be significant. To help provide an easy way of comparing directly we have taken the PPP data on the entry level, median and average tariffs, produced rankings and then compared the variance.

We have included a ‘variance’ column to indicate how different ranks for the different metrics are spread. So we see that, for example, the wide spread in India and UAE in the charts above (big differences in entry level, average and median tariffs) is represented by high variance of the rankings. At the other end of the variance scale countries like Romania, Japan and Finland rank rather consistently.

However, it should be noted that this is only one set of metrics measuring one aspect of the broadband markets so conclusions should not be drawn in isolation.

Note: Iran, Venezuela and Mauritania are excluded as outliers.

