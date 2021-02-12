Superfast and Ultrafast broadband deployments in the UK: September – December 2020

This is our quarterly update on superfast and ultrafast broadband deployments in the UK. The analysis is based on the ThinkPoint broadband availability dataset which includes 1.7m postcodes[1]. More granular, monthly potscode level broadband availability updates by ISP and technology, are available to ThinkPoint customers.

Between the end of September and the end of December 2020, superfast and ultrafast broadband deployments accelerated compared to the previous quarter.

Virgin Media footprint upgrades

Virgin Media carried on extending their Docsis 3.1 based Gig1 footprint, adding 3.4 million premises in Q4 2020 mostly in London and Northern Ireland. As of the end of December 2020, their gigabit bandwidth capable broadband covered 7.2m premises. The operator has also speeded up their RFOG (radio frequency over glass) deployment, with 124K premises added to the footprint in Q4 2020, compared to 66K in Q3 2020. Their RFOG network is significantly smaller than Gig1 but Virgin Media remain the second largest FTTP provider in the UK (RFOG is effectively FTTP) by footprint.

Table 1. Virgin Media premises passed by Gig1 and RFOG broadband technologies

In terms of the percentage of premises covered by Virgin Media’s Gig1 network, the top ten list is dominated by London boroughs (Table 2). A number of other well covered areas which are approaching saturation are in the Midlands, the South East, North of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland (Figure 1).



Table 2. Top ten local authorities by premises passed by Virgin Media’s Gig1 broadband network



Figure 1. Premises passed by Virgin Media’s Gig1 network, by local authority (December 2020)

Openreach network deployment

Meanwhile Openreach continues to push with full fibre rollout. They added 400K premises between the end of September and the end of December 2020, slightly less than in Q3 2020. Gfast deployment has slowed down significantly, as Openreach decided to focus on FTTP rollout.

Table 3. Openreach premises passed by broadband technology

The largest Openreach’s FTTP footprints are in the large cities and in the regions outside London and the South East.

Table 4. Top ten local authorities by Openreach FTTP footprint

However, smaller local authorities, located largely in Northern Ireland, dominate the top ten list by the percentage of premises covered with Openreach’s FTTP network.

Table 5. Top 10 local authorities by % of premises passed by Openreach FTTP



Figure 2. Premises passed by Openreach’s FTTP network, by local authority (December 2020).

Altnet network rollouts

Alternative network (altnet) operators have also been driving forward fibre rollouts, with Hyperoptic retaining the largest retail FTTP footprint at nearly 0.5m premises passed.

Figure 3. Altnet footprints (retail ISPs with more than 50K premises)

As altnet operators proceeded with the expansion of their footprints, the network overbuild became more widespread. As of the end of December 2020, four local authorities had overlapping networks from three alternative operators – Westminster, Hammersmith and Fulham, Islington, and Brent. Having said that, the number of premises passed was rather modest – just over 1,000 in Westminster and much fewer in the other three LAs.

Another 66 local authorities had two alternative networks intersecting. The ones with more than 1,000 premises covered by overlapping networks are listed below.

Table 6. Local authorities with two alternative networks intersecting (1,000 premises or more)



Table 7. Premises covered by two and three alternative networks

Nationwide, some 90K premises had access to two or three alternative broadband networks in December 2020. In terms of total premises in the UK, this is only 0.3%, so there is plenty of potential for improving consumer choice in other geographic areas.

Ultrafast broadband rollout target area of the month

Speaking of consumer choice, there are still many pockets across the country with low broadband competition in terms of operators and technologies, which are being overlooked despite potential high demand for ultrafast speeds. In our December 2020 broadband availability dataset, we identified 10,097 LSOAs covering 3.8m households which could be an attractive target for deploying ultrafast broadband. We define such ‘attractive’ LSOAs as follows:

They are not covered by FTTP or cable networks and only have access to ADSL or FTTC.

No alternative network operators are present.

Each of them contain at least 50 households.

Their ‘attractiveness’ score is 2 or higher. The attractiveness score, used in our Broadband Availability Forecasts, combines affordability and Digital Deprivation Index, population density, and time since last network upgrade. It varies from 0.094 in Rother to 2.998 in London.

This month, we are featuring Sheffield, where we identified 122 LSOAs meeting the above criteria. They contain 58,501 premises and have an average attractiveness score of 2.464, varying from 2.000 to 2.920.

Figure 4. Sheffield LSOAs with no FTTP, cable or altnet coverage and the attractiveness score of 2.000 and higher, December 2020.

[1] There will be generally a lag to the operator announcements for premises passed at the time since it takes us time to properly track and audit any new deployments, unless the operators tell us about them.