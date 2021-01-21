Global Broadband Subscribers in Q3 2020: growth gathers pace

Point Topic has published Q3 2020 broadband subscriber figures

Summary of key findings

At the end of Q3 2020, the number of global fixed broadband connections stood at 1.16bn. Following a dip in Q4 2019 and a gradual recovery in Q1 2020 and Q2 2020, in Q3 2020 the quarterly growth increased further and stood at 2 per cent, almost as high as in Q3 2019. As before, the extent of the recovery varied across different markets, with 17 countries reporting a decline in fixed broadband subscriptions in Q3 2020, compared to 26 in Q2 2020[1]. Overall, however, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have not significantly damaged the growth of fixed broadband markets in recent months.

The main trends in Q3 2020:

Just over 50 per cent of all net additions in fixed broadband subscribers came from East Asia, which also retained the largest regional market share of all subscribers at 47 per cent. Asia Other and the Americas were the regions with the next largest shares of fixed broadband additions.

At the country level, fixed broadband subscribers grew in 87 per cent of the 131 countries covered in this report, up from 80 per cent in Q2 2020.

China added 11 million fixed broadband subscribers, along with 70 million 5G customers.

The highest fibre broadband growth rates were in the developing markets, with the UK, France and Ireland also reporting quarterly growth in double figures.

Globally, between Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, the number of copper lines fell by 11.5 per cent, while FTTH connections increased by 10.9 per cent.

Global and regional trends

Figure 1. Trends in world broadband subscriber growth. Source – Point Topic.

In Q3 2020, the quarterly fixed broadband subscriber growth rate continued to go up and stood at 2 per cent, with the number of connections reaching 1.16 bn (Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 2. Global broadband subscribers and quarterly growth rates. Source – Point Topic.

Just over 50 per cent of all net additions in fixed broadband subscribers came from East Asia (Figure 3), which also retained the largest regional market share of all subscribers at 47 per cent (Figure 4). Compared to Q2 2020, North America and Europe saw their market shares shrink slightly but the changes were insignificant (less than 0.2 per cent).

Figure 3. Share of net adds in fixed broadband subscribers by region. Source – Point Topic.

Figure 4. Share of fixed broadband subscribers by region. Source – Point Topic.

Compared to the previous quarter, in Q3 2020 the growth rate was higher in all regions except Africa and Oceania. The differences were especially notable in Asia, Eastern Europe and North America (Figures 5 and 6).

Figure 5. Quarterly growth in fixed broadband subscribers by region, Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. Source: Point Topic.

The growth was stable in Oceania, and in Africa it was slower by almost 1 per cent.

Figure 6. Fixed broadband subscriptions: quarterly growth compared. Source: Point Topic.

Oceania maintained the lowest market share of global fixed broadband subscribers at 0.9 per cent. It was followed by Africa with 1.7%. With the lowest fixed broadband penetration at 3.8 per cent, Africa saw the second fastest growth in Q3 2020, though it came from a low base. Similarly to the previous quarters, the growth was highest in the less mature markets of Asia Other and America Other (Figure 7).



Figure 7. Penetration and quarterly growth by region (size of bubble represents subscriber volume in Q3 2020). Source – Point Topic.

All the largest broadband markets saw a positive growth this quarter, and in the majority of them it was higher than in Q2 2020. This was largely due to the sustained demand for broadband connections as parts of the populations in many countries continued to work from home.



Figure 8. Changes in quarterly growth in fixed broadband subscribers in the largest markets. Source: Point Topic.

[1] It is possible there will be restatements in the coming quarter/s and single period data should be viewed in that light.

